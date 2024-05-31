Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 27,827 Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Dine Brands Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIN. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at about $461,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 166,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 54,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 367,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,935. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average is $45.68. The company has a market cap of $582.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.68. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $65.49.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.26). Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $206.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 36.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

