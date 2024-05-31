Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 189,370 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 580.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,370 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 19.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Grab by 59.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 152,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57,112 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Grab by 961.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 367,751 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Grab by 27.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 939,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 201,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Grab by 23.9% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 550,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 106,372 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on GRAB shares. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Grab in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 954,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,707,545. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $3.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

