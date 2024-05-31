Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.88.

NASDAQ CTLP opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. The company has a market cap of $520.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the third quarter worth $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 949.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the third quarter worth $98,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

