Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Lowered to C$4.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential downside of 65.43% from the stock’s current price.
WEED has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.28 to C$4.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.
