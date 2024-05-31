Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Lowered to C$4.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential downside of 65.43% from the stock’s current price.

WEED has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.28 to C$4.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Shares of WEED stock traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 731,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,043. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of C$3.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.00. The firm has a market cap of C$868.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.54, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.06.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

