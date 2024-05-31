Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 429,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,775 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $34,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $77.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.22. The firm has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

