Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,128,900 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the April 30th total of 1,417,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 709.6 days.

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.02. 951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,601. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $40.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.0885 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3.27%. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

