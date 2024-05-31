Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Price Target to $2.00

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 123.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Lilium Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:LILM opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99. Lilium has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LILM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lilium in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lilium by 20.5% during the first quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lilium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Lilium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 8.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lilium Company Profile

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

