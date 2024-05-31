Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $210.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VEEV. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.10.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $20.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,477,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,545. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $162.36 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.77 and a 200-day moving average of $203.79.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 199.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 11,393 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 284.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after buying an additional 63,922 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,673,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

