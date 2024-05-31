Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Down 4.6%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $100.44 and last traded at $100.50. 126,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 425,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Camtek in a report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Camtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

Get Camtek alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Camtek

Camtek Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.93.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Camtek had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $97.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Camtek by 574.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Camtek in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in Camtek by 1,436.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 524.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Camtek by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.