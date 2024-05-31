Camden National Bank Sells 166 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Camden National Bank cut its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 201,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EXPD traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.70. 879,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,685. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.03 and a 1 year high of $131.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.03.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

