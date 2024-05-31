Camden National Bank Sells 1,237 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Camden National Bank lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,003 shares of company stock worth $7,040,541 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

TJX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.50. 4,254,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,268,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.40. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $104.98.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

