Camden National Bank Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Camden National Bank reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.6% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12,647.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,930,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,791 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,388 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $207,210,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,769,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,258,000 after buying an additional 495,894 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD traded up $2.18 on Friday, hitting $331.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,995,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,448. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $328.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

