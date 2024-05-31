California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.26. 26,931 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 22,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on CALB shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on California BanCorp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of California BanCorp in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of California BanCorp from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $26.25.

The stock has a market cap of $187.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.50 million. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 17.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that California BanCorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of California BanCorp by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to businesses and professionals in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

