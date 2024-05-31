Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Insider Sells $99,996.00 in Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) insider Lisa Wager sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lisa Wager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Lisa Wager sold 8,333 shares of Byrna Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $93,412.93.

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

Byrna Technologies stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies ( NASDAQ:BYRN ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYRN. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 286.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 94,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 166,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 54,028 shares in the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BYRN. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded Byrna Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Byrna Technologies from $12.75 to $16.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Featured Stories

