BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP) Plans $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.
BW LPG Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of BWLP stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.93. 593,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,562. BW LPG has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $22.31.
About BW LPG
