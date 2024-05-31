Bush Investment Group LLC Takes $2.03 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bush Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Bush Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

QUAL traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $165.74. 881,977 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.65. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

