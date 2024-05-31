Bush Investment Group LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Bush Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 101,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises 17.6% of Bush Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWY traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.15. 565,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,679. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.21. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.45 and a twelve month high of $203.39.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

