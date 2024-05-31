Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.35-7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% yr/yr to $10.48-11.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.61 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.350-7.750 EPS.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE BURL opened at $235.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $241.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $222.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

