Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.350-7.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5 billion-$10.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.6 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.35-7.75 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $222.25.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL stock opened at $235.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $241.97.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.