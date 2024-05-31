Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $274.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $252.00 to $274.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s current price.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.07.

BURL stock traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.45. The company had a trading volume of 890,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,274. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $241.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,851,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 13.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 928.6% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

