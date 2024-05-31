Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the April 30th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bunker Hill Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHLL opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09. Bunker Hill Mining has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners raised Bunker Hill Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

About Bunker Hill Mining

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

