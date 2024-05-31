Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Down 5.2% Following Insider Selling

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $161.57 and last traded at $162.14. 1,134,273 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,447,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.10.

Specifically, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.27.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.94 and a 200 day moving average of $174.46. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 134.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.