BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 176.0% from the April 30th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

BT Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTBD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.26. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,386. BT Brands has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Get BT Brands alerts:

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. BT Brands had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.91%.

BT Brands Company Profile

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.