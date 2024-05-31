BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Shares Gap Down to $66.36

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $66.36, but opened at $62.50. BRP shares last traded at $66.90, with a volume of 67,851 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOOO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.78.

Get BRP alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BRP

BRP Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.61.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.12). BRP had a return on equity of 120.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.1545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. BRP’s payout ratio is 8.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.