Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Update

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Brother Industries Price Performance
OTCMKTS BRTHY remained flat at $37.19 during trading hours on Friday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181. Brother Industries has a 1-year low of $27.71 and a 1-year high of $38.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.91. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.57.
Brother Industries Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brother Industries
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.