Brookstone Value Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMV) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Brookstone Value Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Brookstone Value Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Brookstone Value Stock ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
BAMV traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $29.19. 16,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,427. Brookstone Value Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56.
Brookstone Value Stock ETF Company Profile
