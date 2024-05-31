Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF (BAMB) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on June 7th

Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1982 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA BAMB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.56. 16,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,579. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49. Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $25.81.
About Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF
