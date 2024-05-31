Brokerages Set Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) PT at $19.00

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Triumph Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 1,558.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 541.6% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGI opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10, a P/E/G ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.01. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $17.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 39.09%. The company had revenue of $358.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Triumph Group’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

