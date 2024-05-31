Brokerages Set Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Price Target at $20.94

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.94.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TALO. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 468,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $5,985,669.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,216,510 shares in the company, valued at $449,714,832.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,793,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,287,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,474,000 after purchasing an additional 669,552 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 6,274,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,160,000 after buying an additional 552,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,896,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.36 and a beta of 1.99. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $429.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.00 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

