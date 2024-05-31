Brokerages Set Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target at $40.39

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.82.

MBLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Friday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $25.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.09, a PEG ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $47.41.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,328.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the third quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Mobileye Global by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mobileye Global by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

