Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Down 2.7%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1,316.67 and last traded at $1,327.02. Approximately 726,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,739,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,364.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,296.91.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,334.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,213.89. The company has a market capitalization of $609.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,343.14, for a total value of $4,029,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,371,521.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $435,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $221,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 25.6% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 972 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

