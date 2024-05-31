Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.94 and last traded at $40.11. 3,405,915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 15,390,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BMY. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98, a PEG ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.