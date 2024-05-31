Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) CFO Edward A. Spehar Sells 7,125 Shares

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $298,608.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,101.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.64. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.62 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.29. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

