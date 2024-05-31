Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.84

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.84 and last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 99589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

Brenntag Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Brenntag SE will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag Cuts Dividend

Brenntag Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.0498 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

