Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Short Interest Update

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Breeze Holdings Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Free Report) by 175.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,503 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. owned about 0.18% of Breeze Holdings Acquisition worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BREZ stock remained flat at $11.39 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $12.24.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

