Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Lowered to $62.00 at BTIG Research

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at BTIG Research from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.25% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.47.

Shares of Braze stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $37.52. 45,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.13. Braze has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 27.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.24%. Research analysts expect that Braze will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $744,956.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,835,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $160,066.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 224,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $744,956.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,675 shares in the company, valued at $25,835,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,114 shares of company stock worth $3,344,997. 24.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Braze by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,146,000 after purchasing an additional 148,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Braze by 20.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,769,000 after acquiring an additional 899,894 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Braze by 6.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,084,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,357,000 after acquiring an additional 128,645 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Braze by 537.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Braze by 167.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,467,000 after acquiring an additional 810,295 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

