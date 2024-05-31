Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Trading Up 3%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG – Get Free Report) shares were up 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.41. Approximately 1,336,291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,424,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

Separately, Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$284.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

