BP p.l.c. to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for BP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for BP’s current full-year earnings is $4.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BP’s FY2026 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BP. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.60 to $42.30 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $36.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. BP has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $40.84.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.65 billion. BP had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. BP’s payout ratio is 53.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth about $50,315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 388,931 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of BP by 32.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,418,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,909,000 after purchasing an additional 349,766 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the first quarter worth about $6,682,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 500,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 65,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

