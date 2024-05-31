Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $227.74

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$227.74 and last traded at C$228.62, with a volume of 37563 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$233.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$304.00 to C$290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$340.00 to C$325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial raised Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$337.00 to C$308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$301.85.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$262.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$277.30.

Boyd Group Services last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C($0.23). Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 4.8300559 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

In other Boyd Group Services news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner purchased 600 shares of Boyd Group Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$170.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,420. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

