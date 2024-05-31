BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $268-270, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.55 million. BOX also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.540-1.580 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.33.

BOX stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. BOX has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.51.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. BOX had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $262.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $380,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,838,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,774,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

