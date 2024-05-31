Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.88.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BWMN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price objective for the company.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $571.98 million, a PE ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Bowman Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.51 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bowman Consulting Group

In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $311,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,852.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $311,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,852.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 436,074 shares in the company, valued at $14,617,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,347. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWMN. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

