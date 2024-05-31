Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Truist Financial

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BAH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.78.

NYSE:BAH opened at $151.74 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $96.10 and a 1 year high of $164.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.44 and a 200-day moving average of $139.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,532. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,395,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $1,037,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 77,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,924,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,108,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $1,804,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

