Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,300 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the April 30th total of 231,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Bolloré Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BOIVF opened at $6.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. Bolloré has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96.

Get Bolloré alerts:

Bolloré Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and industry businesses in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Bolloré Logistics, Bolloré Energy, Communications, and Industry segments. The company offers freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; and distributes oil products.

Receive News & Ratings for Bolloré Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolloré and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.