Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,300 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the April 30th total of 231,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Bolloré Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BOIVF opened at $6.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. Bolloré has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96.
Bolloré Company Profile
