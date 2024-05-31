BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Update

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 89.8% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

BOC Hong Kong Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BHKLY opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average is $54.86. BOC Hong Kong has a twelve month low of $46.28 and a twelve month high of $66.82.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

