BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Update

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 89.8% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
BOC Hong Kong Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BHKLY opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average is $54.86. BOC Hong Kong has a twelve month low of $46.28 and a twelve month high of $66.82.
BOC Hong Kong Company Profile
