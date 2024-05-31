BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Trading Up 4.7%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.67 and last traded at $33.34. Approximately 920,209 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,423,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 6.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -5.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNGD. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN in the 4th quarter valued at $2,187,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

