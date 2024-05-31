BMO Capital Markets Trims Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Target Price to $500.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $540.00 to $500.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ULTA. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.61.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $6.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $391.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,459. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.88 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 26.22 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.