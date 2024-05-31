BMO Capital Markets Downgrades CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Market Perform

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s current price.

CUBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $47.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.72.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $261.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,917,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,316,000 after acquiring an additional 274,493 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $444,818,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 26.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,687,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,097 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,722,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,054,000 after acquiring an additional 210,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,850,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

