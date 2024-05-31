Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Short Interest Update

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Blue Dolphin Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDCO opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a market cap of $75.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.09. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.02 million for the quarter. Blue Dolphin Energy had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 51.07%.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile

Blue Dolphin Energy Company, an independent downstream energy company, engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refinery Operations, and Tolling and Terminaling. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services at the Nixon facility.

