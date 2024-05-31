Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd Invests $13.72 Million in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 341,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,718,000. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 5.4% of Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,421,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,922,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,774 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,498,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,793 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,341,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,842,000 after buying an additional 1,955,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,217,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,859,000 after buying an additional 1,313,734 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAM traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.26. The stock had a trading volume of 104,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,444. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. The company had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 140.74%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

