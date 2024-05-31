BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Up 148.1% in May

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 148.1% from the April 30th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BST traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.24. 137,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,116. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average of $35.36. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $37.96.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3,277.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 487,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,040,000 after buying an additional 472,925 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 31.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 79,479 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth $1,565,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 482,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 580,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,452 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

