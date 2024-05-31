BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Up 148.1% in May

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 148.1% from the April 30th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE:BST traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.24. 137,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,116. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average of $35.36. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $37.96.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
